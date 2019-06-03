Driver in crash which killed passenger sentenced to up to 17 years in prison

The driver of a vehicle that crashed and resulted in the death of the passenger in 2018 has been sentenced.

Corey Sickler, 26, of Allentown, was sentenced to six to 17 years in prison.

Sickler pleaded guilty in April to a charge of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and a DUI charge.

Police pulled Sickler over for committing multiple traffic violations shortly after 2 a.m. As the officer approached the vehicle, the vehicle fled the traffic stop, according to police. The officer noticed the vehicle abruptly stopped at the intersection of Potomac and Susquehanna Streets.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the scene of the crash where police say the vehicle hit a concrete wall along the shoulder. The officer who pulled Sickler over identified him lying in the road 25 feet from the driver's side of the vehicle, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney's office.

The officer found an unresponsive male in the passenger seat of the vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The autopsy revealed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the neck and torso.

Sickler was transported to the hospital where blood samples were taken.