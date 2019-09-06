Driver police say left special needs student in bus for nearly 4 hours is charged

PALMERTON, Pa. - A driver who police say left a 19-year-old special needs student in the back of a bus for nearly four hours in Carbon County has been charged.

Rodger D. Sander, 75, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, according to court records.

Police say the student was left in the back of a bus in a Palmerton driveway for nearly four hours Wednesday morning. Apparently Sander, the driver for Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21, thought he dropped off all five students.

Police say he drove to his house and parked. When he came out several hours later he noticed a strong smell and found the student asleep on the floor.

He then called police and the student, who lives in a group home, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

In a statement the executive director of Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 said "What occurred is a matter of the utmost concern to us, and we will do everything possible to investigate how this occurred."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.