Driver police say left special needs student in bus for nearly 4 hours is charged
PALMERTON, Pa. - A driver who police say left a 19-year-old special needs student in the back of a bus for nearly four hours in Carbon County has been charged.
Rodger D. Sander, 75, was charged with recklessly endangering another person, according to court records.
Police say the student was left in the back of a bus in a Palmerton driveway for nearly four hours Wednesday morning. Apparently Sander, the driver for Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21, thought he dropped off all five students.
Police say he drove to his house and parked. When he came out several hours later he noticed a strong smell and found the student asleep on the floor.
He then called police and the student, who lives in a group home, was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
In a statement the executive director of Carbon Lehigh Intermediate Unit 21 said "What occurred is a matter of the utmost concern to us, and we will do everything possible to investigate how this occurred."
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 9.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky
For Ricky, it's not only taking home the checkered flag but also finding a family.Read More »
- Rape victim says attacker hid in the closet before brutal assault
- Police: Scammers convince elderly woman to give them $2K
- Police charge second suspect in 2018 Burger King robbery
- Police investigating after tires slashed on at least 42 cars in Bethlehem
- Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement
- Accused tobacco thief allegedly admits to pair of burglaries
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man found dead in SUV after crash into garage, collapse
- Man accused of killing and torturing co-worker appears in court
- Part of Pa. Turnpike to close this weekend for bridge replacement
- Updated Fire forces employees, customers out of Burger King in Berks
- Police investigating after tires slashed on at least 42 cars in Bethlehem
- Work on Route 222 intersections in Berks to begin Monday
- Police: Scammers convince elderly woman to give them $2K
- Adopt Lehigh Valley kids: Ricky
- Lehigh Valley group members volunteer to do yard work for seniors
- After 5 more horses die from Triple-E virus in NJ, vets say there are ways to protect your animals