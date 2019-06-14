Lehigh Valley

Driver sentenced to up to 4 years in fatal distracted driving crash

Wreck happened on Route 222 in October 2017

By:

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 12:06 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 12:06 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Montgomery County man could spend up to four years in state prison for causing the wreck on Route 222 that killed a Virginia man and injured his wife.

Lehigh County Judge James Anthony on Friday sentenced Khalif F. Skinner to 13 to 48 months in connection with the October 2017 death of Jeffrey C. Flowers. Authorities said Skinner crashed his delivery truck into the back of the couple's car along Route 222 in Lower Macungie Township after reaching down to find a cell phone moments before causing the wreck.

The impact pushed the Flowers' car into a third vehicle. The driver of that car suffered only minor injuries.

In May, a jury convicted Skinner of two counts of reckless endangerment and four summary traffic offenses. He was acquitted on the most serious charges of vehicular homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

A pre-sentencing investigation recommended a one- to two-year sentence on each reckless endangerment charge to be served consecutively. Defense attorney John Baurkot took exception with the recommendation. He argued that prosecutors offered a plea deal that included an 18-month sentence on the felony vehicular homicide charge, a count on which jurors found Skinner not guilty.

"A recommendation like that is like jury nullification," Baurkot said.

But Chief Deputy District Attorney Paul Bernardino said the fact that Skinner's reckless actions resulted in someone's death supported such a sentence. As for the plea deal, the defendant rejected the offer at which point all bets are off, Bernardino said.

Skinner took his eyes off the road while driving a fully loaded delivery truck for about a quarter mile or 10 seconds, according to the prosecutor. The wreck could have been worse, he said.

"In a sense, he was an accident waiting to happen," Bernardino said.

The judge ultimately sentenced the 35-year-old to 12 to 24 months on the reckless endangerment charge in relation to the wreck that killed the 69-year-old Jeffrey Flowers and injured his wife, 70-year-old Chieko Flowers.

Anthony sentenced Skinner to one to 24 months in relation to the wreck involving the third car and ordered the sentences be served consecutively. He also ordered $4,435 in restitution for funeral and medical expenses.

Skinner apologized to the family and the court and said he took responsibility for his actions.

The West Norriton Township man is already serving a two- to four-year sentence and five years probation after pleading guilty in Philadelphia to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 16 and unlawful contact with a minor. The sentence handed down in Lehigh County will run consecutively to the one in Philadelphia.

The crash occurred along southbound Route 222 about a quarter mile north of the intersection with Krocks Road. When Pennsylvania State Police arrived at the wreck shortly after 5:30 p.m., they found a GMC Savana box truck with heavy front-end damage and a Toyota Prius with heavy rear-end damage on the side of the highway.

State police said Jeffrey Flowers was breathing and unconscious in the front seat and that Chieko Flowers was standing outside the car. Paramedics took the two Chesapeake, Virginia, residents to Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest, where Jeffrey Flowers died shortly after arriving, according to court records.

Skinner reportedly told authorities that he was driving in the right lane of Route 222, when he looked down at the center console to retrieve a cell phone that he planned on handing to his passenger, according to court records. When he looked up, traffic had slowed, and Skinner told investigators that he could neither stop, nor swerve to his left.

He reportedly told police that he was driving between 40 and 50 mph and had difficulty seeing because of sun glare.

The passenger confirmed for police that Skinner had looked down at the center console as traffic ahead of them slowed down. State police said they determined that Skinner's delivery truck was driving about 38 mph and that the Flowers' Prius was driving less than 3 mph at the time of the wreck.

