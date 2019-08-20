Driver with stolen gun, whiskey in car allegedly leads police on chase
He reportedly hit more than 100 mph on Rte. 22
HANOVER TWP., Pa. - State police allege they found an open bottle of whiskey, a baggie of weed and a stolen handgun in the car that led troopers on an early-morning chase along Route 22, ending in a foot chase in Wilson Borough.
Devin Cosme, of Washington Street in Easton, faces firearm and DUI charges along with a slew of traffic violations following the chase that started shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in Hanover Township, Northampton County. District Judge Alan Mege arraigned the 30-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $30,000.
A state trooper was patrolling traffic along eastbound Route 22 just east of Schoenersville Road early Saturday morning, when he clocked a white sedan at roughly 90 mph. While trying to catch up with the car, the trooper said he was doing more than 100 mph and losing ground, according to court records.
The driver eventually pulled off Route 22 at the 13th Street exit in Easton, allegedly ignoring a stop at the top of the ramp, according to records. Police said the driver headed east on Wood Avenue, made a quick left turn and spun over the median, leaving the car temporarily blocking the Route 22 on-ramp.
The chase continued through Easton into neighboring Wilson Borough, coming to a stop at South 15th and Elm streets. The driver, later identified as Cosme, allegedly ran north on South 15th Street and was caught after a brief chase, according to police.
Inside the car, state police allege they found a small plastic baggie of marijuana, a pink pill and an open bottle of Hennessy whiskey.
On the ground outside the driver’s door, police allege they found a 9mm handgun. A records check revealed it was reported stolen out of Bushkill Township in 2016.
During an interview with police, Cosme allegedly admitted drinking earlier that night and said he didn’t stop for police because he was “scared.”
Now, he faces single counts of receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license, fleeing and eluding, DUI, marijuana possession and eight summary traffic offenses, including driving with a suspended license.
Cosme failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 30. He was already out on bail on charges that he threw a rock through the window of a car carrying his children.
