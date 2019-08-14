Drunken casino patron allegedly slugs arresting officer
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A casino patron facing arrest for public drunkenness added to his legal woes when he allegedly punched the arresting officer in the face.
Bethlehem police responded to Wind Creek Casino about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight in progress involving a fellow officer.
A Bethlehem police officer reported seeing Wind Creek security escorting Eric C. Shehu out of the concert venue. When the officer tried to take him into custody for public drunkenness, the 32-year-old Connecticut man allegedly immediately punched the officer, according to court records.
Shehu then proceeded to pull off the officer's radio, pull on his ballistic vest and grab at the items on his duty belt, according to records. The officer used his stun gun to subdue Shehu and take him into custody.
The officer was treated at St. Luke's University Hospital for pain and swelling to the right side of his face along with swelling to his right hand.
Authorities charged Shehu, of Waterbury, Conn., with a felony count of aggravated assault. He also faces single counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness.
District Judge Nicholas Englesson arraigned Shehu Wednesday morning, setting bail at $100,000. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing schedule for Aug. 22.
