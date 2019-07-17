E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township
FORKS TWP., Pa. - More jobs are coming to Northampton County.
Radial, an e-commerce provider, is opening a new fulfillment center in Forks Township.
The new facility on East Braden Boulevard is looking to bring in about 70 employees next month, and then an extra 700 workers in the fall, for the holiday season.
The company will offer both hourly and management positions.
It plans to host a hiring event this Friday, where job-seekers can apply and interview in person.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair
The market is looking to hire about 20 to 30 employees for different jobs, from cooks and cashiers to bartenders.Read More »
- St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center
- Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements
- Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam
- E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Chemical powder used in dye prompted hazmat situation, evacuations in Allentown
- Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Updated Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam
- Extra pool time, free water offer relief from extreme heat
- How to stay safe in the extreme heat
- Jury: Man guilty of murder for fatal stabbing in Reading
- Updated St. Luke's Hospital debuts new simulation center
- Updated Downtown Allentown Market holds job fair
- Updated Interns increasingly being asked to sign non-disclosure agreements