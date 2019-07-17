E-commerce provider opening new fulfillment center in Forks Township

FORKS TWP., Pa. - More jobs are coming to Northampton County.

Radial, an e-commerce provider, is opening a new fulfillment center in Forks Township.

The new facility on East Braden Boulevard is looking to bring in about 70 employees next month, and then an extra 700 workers in the fall, for the holiday season.

The company will offer both hourly and management positions.

It plans to host a hiring event this Friday, where job-seekers can apply and interview in person.