Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home
LOWER MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Fire tore through a home in Lower Milford Township, Lehigh County early Thursday morning.
It broke out just after 3 a.m. in the 8300 block of Milky Way, off of Limeport Pike and Kings Highway.
Firefighters called for multiple tankers to help put out the fire. Crews from nearby Berks and Bucks counties also assisted at the scene.
The home sustained major damage.
Crews at the scene said everyone made it out safely.
Fire officials have not yet said what may have sparked the flames.
