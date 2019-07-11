East Allen moves forward with regional comprehensive plan

EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. - The East Allen Township Board of Supervisors seemed supportive of joining nearby municipalities in a regional comprehensive plan Wednesday.

The board directed its solicitor, Joseph Piperato III, to review the River Central Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan will be managed by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission with guidance and oversight from Catasauqua, North Catasauqua, East Allen Township and Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

The municipalities each have an interest in controlling growth and truck traffic generated by warehouse development.

Becky Bradley, executive director of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission, said each municipality would keep its own zoning hearing board under the arrangement. A shared comprehensive plan would offer each municipality some protection through coordination of zoning regulations, according to Bradley.

Peter Paone, president of North Catasauqua Borough Council, told the supervisors that his municipality is looking for partners to help it plan responsibly and address issues regionally "instead of following the problem later. The more the merrier, as far as I'm concerned."

"An ounce of protection, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure," Township Manager Brent Green said.

Green said the comprehensive plan would help prevent East Allen from losing vacant land, facing uncontrolled growth and becoming another Lower Macungie Township.

At a one-time fee of $19,250 per municipality to join, Green said it doesn't hurt to go through the process.

"It's the only way to stop what's going on," he said.

"It's money well spent," board Chairman Roger Unangst said.

The proposal will be voted on at the board's next meeting.