East Penn School district gets a new look

EMMAUS, Pa. - A Lehigh County school district is getting a new look as it wraps up the school year.

East Penn School District, based in Emmaus, is freshening up its logo.

The new logo features an additional shade of green, and officials say it gives a cleaner, more sophisticated look.

In early March, a team comprised of district personnel began the rebranding process with Lehigh Valley advertising design firm Weidenhammer.

The new logo was unveiled at Sunday's graduation ceremony at the PPL Center.