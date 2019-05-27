Easton and Phillipsburg hold joint ceremony to remember the fallen on Memorial Day
EASTON, Pa. - Every year Easton and Phillipsburg celebrate Memorial Day with a joint ceremony to remember the fallen.
A lively display of patriotism kicked off the annual parade in Easton. It started on Northampton Street then wound past the downtown circle towards the Free Bridge.
At the bridge, past and present military members saluted the flag and Mayors Sal Panto and Steve Ellis dropped a wreath into the river to commemorate Memorial Day.
"Coming together in the middle of the bridge like this, showing that connection in-between the two cities and honoring our fallen. That gave us these two cities is inspirational," Ellis said.
"We're one community separated by a river. It's really nice that on Memorial Day, probably the most solemn of all our national holidays, we get together," Mayor Panto said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Jay Leno coming to the Sands Bethlehem
The comedian and talk show host is performing at the Sands Bethlehem Event Center on Oct. 25.Read More »
- 2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton
- Saucon Creek Arts Festival to draw crowds in Hellertown
- Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver
- Bob Hope impersonator, other performers entertain at Pennsylvania Music and Arts Celebration
- Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries
- History's Headlines: First Flight
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
- Updated Man who lost father in WWII speaks at Memorial Day service
- Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries
- Updated Jay Leno coming to the Sands Bethlehem
- Updated 2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton
- Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver
- Mission United: Female veterans help female veterans
- Updated Reading police seek tips after body found on Mount Penn
- Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ
- People pack Blue Marsh Lake on Memorial Day