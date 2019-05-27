Easton and Phillipsburg hold joint ceremony to remember the fallen on Memorial Day

EASTON, Pa. - Every year Easton and Phillipsburg celebrate Memorial Day with a joint ceremony to remember the fallen.

A lively display of patriotism kicked off the annual parade in Easton. It started on Northampton Street then wound past the downtown circle towards the Free Bridge.

At the bridge, past and present military members saluted the flag and Mayors Sal Panto and Steve Ellis dropped a wreath into the river to commemorate Memorial Day.

"Coming together in the middle of the bridge like this, showing that connection in-between the two cities and honoring our fallen. That gave us these two cities is inspirational," Ellis said.

"We're one community separated by a river. It's really nice that on Memorial Day, probably the most solemn of all our national holidays, we get together," Mayor Panto said.