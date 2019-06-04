Easton Area Middle School holds sendoff party of 8th graders
Kids graduating from Easton Area Middle School got a fun sendoff Tuesday.
An outdoor party was held for the 8th graders and their parents on the big fields behind the school.
This is the second year for the event, which was put together by school staff and parents. The kids got to enjoy all kinds of fun games and activities, like cookie decorating, Henna tattoos, and playing with some pets.
