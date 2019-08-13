Easton-area music journalist releasing new book on eve of Woodstock's 50th anniversary
EASTON, Pa. - It defined a generation's love for peace and rock 'n roll.
On the eve of the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, Easton-area music journalist Mike Greenblatt is releasing a new book, "Woodstock 50th Anniversary: Back to Yasgur's Farm," that documents the festival that changed America.
"It started out as a how I spent my summer vacation kind of thing. But I did 32 interviews with a lot of the bands that performed at Woodstock… I wove those stories into a cohesive whole, kind of like a tapestry."
Greenblatt, who is an accomplished music writer, partially credits luck with helping him track down some of those big name interviews.
Greenblatt attended Woodstock when he was 18 and says the experience led him to become a journalist.
"I've always said it was the best weekend and the worst weekend or my entire life… all I've ever done my entire life is listen to music and tell people about it," he said.
Greenblatt will have the first of several book signings around the Lehigh Valley on Wednesday at the Lehigh Valley Mall.
