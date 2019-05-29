Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9% tax increase

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School Board unanimously approved its final general fund budget for the 2019-2020 school year, which includes a 64.28 mill real estate tax rate.

The new rate is about 1.9% higher than 2018-2019's 63.09 mill rate, which was about a 2% increase from the prior year. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.

The board also approved an agreement with AltED Solutions Inc. as consultants to conduct a search for a new superintendent. The process would be in the amount of $26,000 according to the search contract.

The agreement allows AltED Solutions to assist with interviews, pre-employment screenings and help find qualified candidates for the position, according to the contract.

The current superintendent, John Reinhart, announced his retirement earlier this year after serving since 2013.

Organizations present at the meeting expressed their gratitude for Reinhart's work in the community. He received plaques from the school district's PTA and Cops ‘n' Kids Easton for his time and dedication to education.

"Thank you to Mr. Reinhart for his 48 years of service to public education," Jennifer Frey, president of the Easton School District Council of PTAs.

In addition, Frey thanked Reinhart for his advances with technology for the schools, renovations to the elementary schools, as well as security upgrades to the district schools.

Reinhart said his last meeting with the school board will be June 11.

The board unanimously appointed Noemi Ramirez as board secretary for the next four years. The role comes with a $5,000 annual stipend. It also approved back pay of $5,000 per annum for the last four years and payments of $100 per meeting previously attended by the board secretary without compensation.