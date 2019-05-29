Easton Area School Board approves budget with 1.9% tax increase
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School Board unanimously approved its final general fund budget for the 2019-2020 school year, which includes a 64.28 mill real estate tax rate.
The new rate is about 1.9% higher than 2018-2019's 63.09 mill rate, which was about a 2% increase from the prior year. One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value.
The board also approved an agreement with AltED Solutions Inc. as consultants to conduct a search for a new superintendent. The process would be in the amount of $26,000 according to the search contract.
The agreement allows AltED Solutions to assist with interviews, pre-employment screenings and help find qualified candidates for the position, according to the contract.
The current superintendent, John Reinhart, announced his retirement earlier this year after serving since 2013.
Organizations present at the meeting expressed their gratitude for Reinhart's work in the community. He received plaques from the school district's PTA and Cops ‘n' Kids Easton for his time and dedication to education.
"Thank you to Mr. Reinhart for his 48 years of service to public education," Jennifer Frey, president of the Easton School District Council of PTAs.
In addition, Frey thanked Reinhart for his advances with technology for the schools, renovations to the elementary schools, as well as security upgrades to the district schools.
Reinhart said his last meeting with the school board will be June 11.
The board unanimously appointed Noemi Ramirez as board secretary for the next four years. The role comes with a $5,000 annual stipend. It also approved back pay of $5,000 per annum for the last four years and payments of $100 per meeting previously attended by the board secretary without compensation.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan
The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission approved a document supporting the Upper Macungie Township 2019 Comprehensive Plan during its Thursday night meeting in Allentown.Read More »
- BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training
- Crews called out to smoky vehicle fire on Route 22 near Fullerton
- Bethlehem company develops technology to remove synthetic chemicals
- Lehigh University's Great Southside Sale is on Saturday
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
Latest From The Newsroom
- Family begins cleanup process after tree crushes their Doylestown home
- As many as 100 homes damaged after strong storms in Montgomery County
- South Heidelberg police searching for 86-year-old man
- Crews work to restore electricity to Mount Penn residents
- BASD sees higher reading test scores after introducing science-based training
- EF0 tornado touched down near Lehigh, Bucks line, NWS says
- Before former Wright School is sold, woman wants to hold a reunion for former students
- Tornado touches down in Lehigh County;hail causes damage to car dealerships
- LVPC OK's Upper Macungie comprehensive plan
- Stirling Guest Hotel under new ownership