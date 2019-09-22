Lehigh Valley

Easton celebrates the arts with annual riverside festival

EASTON, Pa. - The arts are being celebrated all weekend long in downtown Easton.

The Riverside Festival of the Arts is celebrating its 23rd year at Scott and Riverside parks along Larry Holmes Drive.

The event promotes all forms of art from visual and literary works to the performing arts.

Visitors can browse through a wide variety of art for sale while enjoying live music.

The festival continues Sunday at 11 a.m.

