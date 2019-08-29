Easton City Council approves changes to developers' plans

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton is making progress towards two major construction endeavors, one being the old Kaplan building on Northampton Street, and the other a 5-story apartment building on North 3rd Street.

During a Wednesday night meeting, Easton City Council members approved several certificates of appropriateness for changes made to exterior designs by the developers. These changes were made in order to comply with the Easton Historic District Commission's guidelines.

Developer Garret Vassel and Peron Development of Bethlehem presented their changes to the historic commission Aug. 12. The committee submitted its reports to the council for approval.

Vassel wants to partially demolish and reconstruct the Kaplan awning building. He then plans to add 32 apartments and a 6,000-square-foot rooftop restaurant.

Peron Development is planning to build a 5-story apartment complex that would be approximately 85,000-square-feet with 70 residential units. The space will also include 1,800-square-feet of retail space. The location used to be home to the Boyd Theater.

Cottingham Stadium

Mayor Sal Panto gave a brief update on Cottingham Stadium. Panto said he met with the Easton School Board last night at Cottingham and was "relieved" to hear that they'd be keeping the historic stadium in the city.

There had been previous discussions about moving Cottingham to Easton Area High School in Palmer Township. However, it was determined that it would cost much less to keep the stadium at its 12th Street location. D'Huy Engineering estimated the project cost at $10.8 million, $5 million less than what it would be at the high school.

However, that price increased to $15.5 million in another estimate made by D'Huy Engineering during a meeting in May.

Despite the cost increase, Panto expressed the importance of keeping the stadium in Easton.

"I'm real excited and happy with the fact that the school district did agree to keep it in Easton," Panto said. "I think it's a gem, not only for our West Ward because we're going to be opening it more, but also because it's a tradition that the high school has the name Easton in it."

Plans for renovations to Cottingham Stadium are currently underway. Renovations will include adding more seats, constructing new facilities and installing a new digital scoreboard.

Panto says that within the next six weeks, there will be a lot more discussion on the project.