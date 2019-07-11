Easton City Council discusses improvements for city's buildings and roads

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council spent part of its Wednesday night meeting discussing improving several buildings and roads in and around the downtown area.

The project would be budgeted through an amended 2017 bond fund budget, which estimates $775,000 in expenditures.

Some projects within the budget include park improvements, roadway guardrails, Centre Square and building repairs. Public Works Director Dave Hopkins indicated that Centre Square and the alleyways of Pine Street and Sitgreaves Street are the areas in need of improvement.

"The trash situation is really out of control," Hopkins said about the alleyways of Pine and Sitgreaves streets. "We have to get the building owners to take responsibility. You have late night kitchen staff that just throw their bags everywhere."

Hopkins said that garbage corrals could be installed in order to cure the trash problem happening in the alleyways of Pine and Sitgreaves streets. Hopkins also indicated that additional lighting could be added to help pedestrianize the alleyways.

In addition to Pine and Sitgreaves streets, other improvements include repairs to guardrails and fences along Bushkill and Lachenour Heights parks. The blinking traffic lights in Centre Square could be replaced with standard traffic lights, although plans for Centre Square are still being analyzed.

It is not yet clear where all funds will come from, but Hopkins has indicated that some of the improvements could be funded using state money.

In other business, the council approved a resolution authorizing an application for a Community Investment Partnership Grant from Northampton County. The $50,00 grant would be used in the construction phase for wayfinding and signage. The city will match the $50,000 from unallocated bond funds.

Mayor Sal Panto gave an update regarding the old Heritage Bowling Alley, which will soon be home to the Hearst Corporation. Hearst is responsible for publications such as Runner's World and Popular Mechanics.

Demolition on the building has already begun. According to Panto, within the next 60 days, steel will begin to be erected on the site. The building will be 2 stories with about 200 employees.