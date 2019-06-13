Easton City Council formally adopts West Ward Neighborhood Plan

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton is hoping to implement improvements for the west ward. Easton City Council members unanimously adopted the West Ward Neighborhood Plan during its meeting at the College Hill Presbyterian Church on Wednesday night.

The plan depicts several improvements to the West Ward such as expanding the local park network, improving safety and housing revitalization. The city obtained a $1.2 million grant through the state to pursue the plan.

The plan was originally delayed in March and put on the agenda as a resolution at Wednesday's meeting.

Mayor Salvatore Panto reminded the public of where they stand with the plan so far.

"This is being formally adopted by council not as a final document, but as a plan," Panto said. "City Council will be involved in anything where tax dollars are spent."

Panto says that the Greater Easton Development Partnership has put together "an engagement program with some public improvements." He says all public improvements that may require tax dollars will come before the council for discussion.

A draft of the plan can be viewed on the West Ward Community Initiative website.

In other news, the council also approved a contract with No Nonsense Neutering (NNN) in the amount of $3,500 to provide sterilization services to Easton residents for feral cats.

NNN President Martha Kahn says that the organization will be working with the Coalition For Feral Cats of the Lehigh Valley, which was founded by Larry Vandever. The coalition will bring trapped cats to NNN.

Kahn says services for Easton Residents will be free.

The council also approved a lease agreement with TD Equipment Finance in the amount of $302,846.72 for the public works department.