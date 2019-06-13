Easton City Council formally adopts West Ward Neighborhood Plan
EASTON, Pa. - The city of Easton is hoping to implement improvements for the west ward. Easton City Council members unanimously adopted the West Ward Neighborhood Plan during its meeting at the College Hill Presbyterian Church on Wednesday night.
The plan depicts several improvements to the West Ward such as expanding the local park network, improving safety and housing revitalization. The city obtained a $1.2 million grant through the state to pursue the plan.
The plan was originally delayed in March and put on the agenda as a resolution at Wednesday's meeting.
Mayor Salvatore Panto reminded the public of where they stand with the plan so far.
"This is being formally adopted by council not as a final document, but as a plan," Panto said. "City Council will be involved in anything where tax dollars are spent."
Panto says that the Greater Easton Development Partnership has put together "an engagement program with some public improvements." He says all public improvements that may require tax dollars will come before the council for discussion.
A draft of the plan can be viewed on the West Ward Community Initiative website.
In other news, the council also approved a contract with No Nonsense Neutering (NNN) in the amount of $3,500 to provide sterilization services to Easton residents for feral cats.
NNN President Martha Kahn says that the organization will be working with the Coalition For Feral Cats of the Lehigh Valley, which was founded by Larry Vandever. The coalition will bring trapped cats to NNN.
Kahn says services for Easton Residents will be free.
The council also approved a lease agreement with TD Equipment Finance in the amount of $302,846.72 for the public works department.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Lehigh County Commissioners formally approve Upper Saucon farm lease
Lehigh County Commissioners approved a lease between the county and the Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley to advance agriculture in the region during Wednesday night's meeting.Read More »
- Castillo, IronPigs walk it off against Stripers
- Lower Nazareth supervisors review Route 248 warehouse plans
- Easton City Council formally adopts West Ward Neighborhood Plan
- Allentown City Council seeks to avoid budget ‘debacle' of last year
- 3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market
- Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads
Latest From The Newsroom
- Man wanted in connection with David Ortiz shooting may be connected to shooting in Berks County
- Family of missing Montgomery County boater asking for help
- Tractor-trailer rolls on westbound side of I-78 in Bethel
- Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation
- Flash mob teaches Bethlehem drivers to share the roads
- Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row
- Lehigh County Commissioners formally approve Upper Saucon farm lease
- Neighbors react to Caernarvon Township mini-casino getting final approval
- Route 422 expected to close next week near Palmyra where sinkholes formed
- Lower Nazareth supervisors review Route 248 warehouse plans