Easton City Council moves forward with arts trail safety enhancements

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton City Council approved a contract with CMR Construction during a meeting on Wednesday night. The construction company will build a pedestrian bridge over the Karl Stirner Arts Trail leading to the Silk Mill. The contract is in the amount of $163,900.

The city started the process of applying for a $2 million Multi-Modal Transportation Grant earlier in the summer. The grant would assist in adding safety enhancements such as crosswalks, a foot bridge as well as a pedestrian and bike trail.

The city hopes the new ways of non-motorized transportation will increase foot traffic to the Silk Mill located on North 13th Street.

Easton Police Department

Easton Police Chief Carl Scalzo discussed the department's re-accreditation process. Scalzo said that the department has been accredited since 2007. This is the 4th re-accreditation the police department has received. He said the department gets re-accredited every three years.

Lt. Brian Herncane said that the department is 1 out of 177 police departments that are accredited in the state of Pennsylvania. There are 1,200 police departments in the state, according to Herncane.

Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association Accreditation Program Manager Dick Hammon analyzed the department in 2004. Hammon recalled that there was much work to be done with the department back then. Now, Hammon is commending the police and the council for their excellent work for a 4th time.

"You should all be very very proud of this police department," Hammon said.

He said the force has changed since 2004.

"I'm standing here and it's not the same place," Hammon said. "You have a wonderful group, staff and council."

Hammon then presented the council with the accreditation certificate noting that it wasn't just a police effort, but also a joint one with the council.

Lastly, the Easton Police Department and council honored a K-9 set for retirement. K-9 Officer Tako was awarded a certificate of appreciation for his eight years of service in the K-9 unit. Along with a certificate, Tako also received a doggie bowl full of treats and toys.