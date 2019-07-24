Easton City Council reviews potential updates to city ordinances
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton City Council looked at some ordinances that may need to be updated for the sake of relevance and clarity at its Tuesday night workshop meeting.
The Easton City Council edited ordinances during the meeting. Easton Mayor Sal Panto presented the ordinances to the council that were revised for outdated content as well as problematic language that could cause confusion.
One of those ordinances concerned the parking authority. Panto added to the ordinance that the parking authority is the appeal board for all parking fine matters.
The board looked at updating language regarding the water authority, code board of appeals and the housing authority. Most of the changes concerned information that is no longer relevant to current law.
In addition to content, council members discussed the use of gender defining terms. Panto said that he believes the ordinances should contain gender neutral pronouns such as "they" or "them" as opposed to "she" or "he."
Changes made to the ordinances will be reviewed by the council as well as the city administrator before the next council meeting on Wednesday night.
