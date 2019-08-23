Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor
EASTON, Pa. - A familiar face in Easton's football community is in urgent need of a kidney donor.
The clock is ticking to help Easton Middle School football coach Jeff Zimmerman. Coach Zimm, who is also a teacher at Stroudsburg Junior High, was diagnosed with a kidney condition 20 years ago.
Just a few months ago he learned both kidneys were failing.
"It's scary. It really is scary. But I fought through everything my whole life, so I'll fight for this as well,” Zimmerman said.
Jeff's wife, Allison, an English teacher at Easton High School, started a Facebook page, Jeff’s Journey, to spread the word.
Jeff, Allison, and their two children say they're thankful the Easton and Red Rover community is rallying behind them to help find a transplant match.
Allison says students, their families and Easton's football team have gone above and beyond.
"I have to give a shout out to them. Our students past and present have just been unbelievable with their support, their families, the community, I can't say enough about them,” she said.
If you are interested in donating you can visit the Temple Health website or call 215-707-8889 and ask to speak to a living donor nurse coordinator.
