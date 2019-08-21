Easton couple says the proof is in the pudding

EASTON, Pa. - Everything at Khanisa's Pudding Bar starts with one thing, the signature vanilla pudding.

"We just want people to realize that pudding is not a little snack pack or just this plain kind of boring thing that you eat," said co-owner, Khanisa Darby. "We want to make it exciting and fun."

Khanisa along with her husband Sean started the business three years ago after family members raved about her take on banana pudding, the southern classic dessert.

Then people started calling them and offering to pay for more of it.

"Anybody places an order they let us know two days in ahead on social media, or giving us a call, or text message and we'll deliver it right in our car," said Sean Darby.

The couple went from home deliveries, to selling at fairs, and even opened a kiosk in a mall.

Now they are set to open the pudding bar at 118 Northampton Street in Easton.

"We just want everyone to feel welcome when they come in, feel cozy, feel like they want to hang out," says Khanisa Darby.

The desserts will definitely have you coming back for seconds.

Both say you must try the dish that started it all, the southern classic, a traditional banana pudding.

Once you are accustomed to the taste, try the rest of the menu like the waffle sundae topped with pudding, whipped cream, and maple syrup.

Also, you can't miss the peach cobbler, a homemade biscuit topped with seasoned peaches, the signature vanilla pudding, whipped cream and caramel sauce.

"We want them to see the versatility of the pudding because really the pudding is the star," said Khansia Darby. "We're just sharing it with a lot of different desserts."

The saying goes the proof is in the pudding, and this couple is ready to have to come check out their new spot.

You can find out more information at their website.