Easton Crayola Experience debuts new toys

EASTON, Pa. - There are more than just new colors at Crayola. The Crayola Experience in Easton just opened its largest expansion in six years.

The new exhibits are coloring in the lines between old toys and the new ones of this tech age.

"I feel like they turn into TV zombies. They're checked out. They're not there," said one mom.

So if kids are glued to a screen, Crayola says it might as well be an educational one.

The new expansion features a tablet corner called Tech and Play.

"We do the technology behind all our attractions, but we always like to say, 'let's get in with our hands and see what they can create,'" said Kristy Martin with the Crayola Experience.

It also includes an interactive photo station called Silly Selfies, a fashion design catwalk lab called You Design, and...

"Scribble Scrubbies. Here is the main event. Crayola's hottest toy turned life-size attraction," Martin said. "You come in, you scribble on it, you clean it and you can take it home and keep a little pet for yourself."

The new toys are part of Easton's largest expansion since 2013, when the attraction was rebranded from the Crayola Factory to the Crayola Experience.