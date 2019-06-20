Easton elementary school gets facelift as part of United Way's Day of Caring

EASTON, Pa. - Nearly a thousand volunteers fanned out across the Lehigh Valley to complete some much-needed projects on Thursday.

The volunteers, from 50 different area companies, participated in the United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley's Day of Caring, the annual kick-off to their 2019 fundraising campaign.

Easton's Paxinosa Elementary school got a facelift and cleaning. Volunteers from Crayola partner with the school on projects throughout the year but were able to dive deep during an eight-hour reorganization, cleaning, and painting marathon.

"We had a huge renovation at this school two years ago. We moved back in rather quickly and when we moved back in, our storage areas were not ready," said school principal Elise Jones.

The United Way says their volunteers are in the community year-round but this is the biggest volunteer day of the year.

In all, volunteers completed about $130,000 worth of work during the one-day event.