Easton firefighter who broke fall of woman jumping from house fire continues to recover

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton firefighter being hailed a hero for breaking the fall of a woman who jumped from a house fire is on the mend.

Justin Pichaj, a 12-year veteran of the department, described the fire that left him seriously injured like almost nothing he'd ever seen before.

Pichaj is credited with helping save the life of a 22-year-old woman who was trapped on the second story of a burning home on S. Eight Street on July 29. The fast moving fire blew out the windows of the home's first floor, forcing another firefighter to the ground.

"He was getting the second victim, when the window broke free and he was just engulfed in flames. I kind of broke his fall and got him to the ground, and I went to put a foot on the rung to get her, everyone was telling her to jump. I looked up, I saw feet, and I was out cold,” Pichaj said.

Pichaj broke the woman's fall, preventing her from sustaining significant injuries, but was seriously injured in the process.

"I thought I was dying. It was so much pain,” he said. “She hit me so hard she knocked my helmet and mask off... I don't remember a whole lot at that point in time. I just remember the pain."

Pichaj says he's thankful for the support from the community who has hailed him a hero.

“I'm just doing my job. I'm a fireman."

His injuries, including a concussion and fluid on his spine, will take weeks to heal, but he says he is eager to get back to work.