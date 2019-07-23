Easton man allegedly beats victim with his fists, wooden stick
Breaks into house to follow retreating victim
EASTON, Pa. - Police say an Easton man accused of assault allegedly attacked the victim in his backyard before chasing the man as he retreated into his house.
Easton police were dispatched to a home in the first block of Oak Street shortly after 10 p.m. July 13 to investigate a report of an unwanted guest. Officers said they arrived to find the victim with an “extremely swollen” left eye that was leaking blood, according to court records. Police said he was also bleeding from the back of his head.
The victim alleges that Brian C. Oliver started punching him in the face as the two walked into the victim’s backyard, according to records. Oliver also grabbed a nearby large wooden stick and began hitting him repeatedly in the back of the head. Oliver was reportedly demanding money from the victim.
After the victim managed to walk into his house, slam the door shut and lock it, Oliver allegedly kicked the door open, breaking it off the hinges. He forced his way into the home and tried to take money from the victim, according to police. It’s not clear from court records whether he managed to take any money during the alleged attack.
A second victim ran toward the two men and was shoved into a table by Oliver, injuring her hand. Oliver then ran out the front door.
Police filed charges against the 38-year-old on July 14, and he was arraigned by District Judge Dan Corpora on Monday, who set bail at $75,000. Authorities charged Oliver, of the 1300 block of Washington Street in Easton, with a felony counts of aggravated assault, robbery, criminal trespass and burglary and a single misdemeanor count of simple assault.
He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2.
