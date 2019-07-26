Lehigh Valley

Easton man wanted for exposure incident

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 10:12 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 10:48 AM EDT

An Easton man is wanted by police for exposing himself to a pedestrian. The incident occurred on the 100-block of Larry Holmes Drive on Thursday evening, say police. 

According to a press release from the Easton Police Department, the man approached a woman with his pants unbuckled, exposing his underwear and grabbing his genital area. Bystanders confronted the man, however, he fled the scene.

Police are describing the man as possibly Hispanic, believed to be in his 30s, around 5'6", and approximately 180 lbs.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Easton police at 610-759-2200. Callers can also leave an anonymous tip by calling their Tip Line: 610-250-6635

Lehigh Valley News

