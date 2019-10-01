Easton mayor helps renovation crews at community center
EASTON, Pa. - The mayor of Easton wielded a sledgehammer and took out a window at the Easton Area Community Center.
But no, he was not in any kind of trouble for it. Mayor Sal Panto was part of the wrecking crew smashing windows at the community center Monday.
The building on Washington Street is getting new windows, one of the first major renovation projects in a long time.
The building is about 100 years old.
