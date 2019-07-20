Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend
EASTON, Pa. - Extreme heat brings extreme action. Easton's Mayor says the oppressive heat wave is forcing him to do something he's never done before.
He's opening fire hydrants throughout the city this weekend to help people stay cool.
The city will open eight hydrants Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., when temperatures will approach 100 degrees.
Mayor Sal Panto is worried that with only two pools in the city area open, people would be turned away.
With so many in the city without central air, he and city officials decided to think outside the box.
It was a decision that comes with concerns.
"What about the kids in the streets, if they fall because the water is making the roads, slippery. Cars or traffic, what are we going to put on the hydrants," Panto said.
Mayor Panto says the risk of people over heating was worse than the fire hydrant concerns.
He says city officials have also made a sprayer that will make it so that water doesn't come out all at once, and the hydrants being used have been flushed by the fire company.
The mayor says this is probably going to be the first and last time this happens.
"We have several pavilions in parks that we're looking to install misters.We think that would be a better idea," Panto said.
If cooling off in a hydrant isn't for you there are a number of cooling stations throughout the area, including the YMCA.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend
The city will open eight hydrants Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., when temperatures will approach 100 degrees.Read More »
- EPA raises concerns about ethylene oxide emissions from B. Braun plant near Allentown
- Allentown Fire Department welcomes 3 new firefighters
- Republican nominee for Allentown mayor suggests new initiatives to reduce Allentown crime
- PPL prepares for heatwave
- State laws differ on whether officials can break window to retrieve pets from hot cars
- Animal shelter helps homeless veteran find foster family for his cat
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Residents react after young boy shot in Reading
- USGS: Part of Berks rattled by 2.2 magnitude earthquake
- Family of 4 forced from their home in Alsace Township after flooding
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Man dies after motorcycle strikes tree in Monroe County
- Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend
- Large fire consumes home in Schuylkill County
- Suspect charged in killing of Berks man at hotel in Maryland
- Allentown's Liberty Bell Museum opening exhibit to celebrate moon mission
- Young male taken to hospital after shooting in Reading