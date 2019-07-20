Easton opening fire hydrants to help people beat the heat this weekend

EASTON, Pa. - Extreme heat brings extreme action. Easton's Mayor says the oppressive heat wave is forcing him to do something he's never done before.

He's opening fire hydrants throughout the city this weekend to help people stay cool.

The city will open eight hydrants Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m., when temperatures will approach 100 degrees.

Mayor Sal Panto is worried that with only two pools in the city area open, people would be turned away.

With so many in the city without central air, he and city officials decided to think outside the box.

It was a decision that comes with concerns.

"What about the kids in the streets, if they fall because the water is making the roads, slippery. Cars or traffic, what are we going to put on the hydrants," Panto said.

Mayor Panto says the risk of people over heating was worse than the fire hydrant concerns.

He says city officials have also made a sprayer that will make it so that water doesn't come out all at once, and the hydrants being used have been flushed by the fire company.

The mayor says this is probably going to be the first and last time this happens.

"We have several pavilions in parks that we're looking to install misters.We think that would be a better idea," Panto said.

If cooling off in a hydrant isn't for you there are a number of cooling stations throughout the area, including the YMCA.