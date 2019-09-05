Easton Planning Commission considers proposed apartment project

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - Peron Development is aiming to transform a parking lot on North Third Street into the site of a 5-story mixed-use apartment building, according to plans shown to the Easton Planning Commission on Wednesday.

The presentation gave commissioners a detailed look into the building's functions as well as a parking layout for future tenants. The mixed-use development project was added as a last minute agenda item. The intentions were to discuss a sketch-plan and allow for discussion from board members and the public. No action was taken on the proposal.

The presentation was given by Civitas Regio civil engineer David Wilson and Carlos Tovar with USA Architects. John Callahan of Peron Development was also present.

The project was granted a certificate of appropriateness by the Easton Historic District Commission last week after changing some exterior characteristics of the building.

Much of the discussion and presentation were geared towards future parking situations and surrounding road development.

Wilson said that Peron Development is currently in conversation with the city to utilize off-property parking for tenants of the proposed 69-unit building, proposed to be at 56 North Third Street. Wilson also said that Peron may make use of the future North Fourth Street parking garage which is planned to have 400 spaces.

Callahan suggested that using the garage, if possible, would be a feasible option due to the close-proximity it has with the development. The parking garage is only 550-feet from the building, according to Wilson.

"People aren't going to pay $1,800 for a two bedroom apartment if they can't find a parking space within reasonable proximity when they get home," Callahan said.

Other options that tenants have for parking are still being discussed. However, Callahan said that Peron Development may be able to contract with the parking authority to reserve spaces. Five parking spaces will also be created around Bank Street which Callahan says will allow for quality improvements to that road.

Dutchtown Commons

Commissioners also passed a recommendation for the developer of the proposed Dutchtown Commons to go before the zoning board. There, the developer would seek approval for a special exception request.

Previously, the development exceeded the height at around 82 feet when zoning sets a cap at 70 feet. The building was originally nine stories but has since been reduced to seven stories in order to rectify the situation. However, the height of the building still exceeds the requirements.

In addition, architect Steven Glickman gave an overview of a market and traffic study that was done for the development. The market study was to determine what type of grocery store would be a good fit for the Northampton Street location which is in the West Ward.

While it was not made clear what vendor will go into the retail space, Glickman said residents in the area often have to leave town for their groceries and that the addition of a grocery store would help West Ward residents have closer access to food.

Nursing School

The board passed along a recommendation to the zoning board for a special exception request for a proposed nursing school that would occupy the second floor of the King Mart located at the intersection of St. Joseph and St. John streets.

Doris Ezomo an adjunct nursing professor at Kean University, gave a detailed report on what the city could expect if they decide to allow for a nursing school at the King Mart site.

Ezomo said there would be three classrooms, a clinical room, and a computer lab. The parking lot would be shared with the King Mart. Ezomo says there are 23 vacant spaces, but parking shouldn't be an issue due to varying hours.

Ezomo said there will be 12-15 students a session, each lasting 2 months. She said this will total around 100 students a year.

Students in the program have the option to obtain CPR training, Nursing assistant certification and nurse practitioner certification.

Ezomo said an application with the Department of Education to obtain accreditation for the school is currently underway.