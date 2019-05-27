Easton police allege parolee beats, kicks his ex-girlfriend

MGN

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police arrested a state parolee Saturday after he allegedly broke into a building and assaulted his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities apprehended Dwayne A. Duval, of East Erie Avenue in Philadelphia, after a police officer found him walking out the back of a building in the first block of South West Street. He was arraigned on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal mischief.

Easton police were dispatched to South West and Pine streets shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they heard a woman screaming from inside a building, according to a police news release.

Officers found a broken window on a locked front door and learned that Duval was inside. As police tried to get into the building, Duval reportedly walked out the back, where he was taken into custody.

Inside the building, the victim identified Duval as her attacker and ex-boyfriend from "a very long time ago," according to police. She alleged Duval broke in and proceeded to beat, kick and knee her. She also accused him of hitting her with a chair and a bag "with a metal object in it," according to a news release. The victim, who said she believed she was pregnant, was taken to the hospital.

It's not clear from the news release why the victim was in the building or why Duval was in Easton.

Police said there was an active state parole warrant on Duval for failing to return to his halfway house in Philadelphia. Court records indicate the 45-year-old pleaded guilty in July 2011 to illegal possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison.

He is being held in Northampton County Prison on the state parole warrant,and Duval was also arraigned and sent to county prison on the newest charges. Bail in the assault case was set at $50,000.