Easton police asking for public's help in identifying bicycle theft suspect

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are asking for help in identifying a suspect after a bicycle was stolen earlier in the week.

The red frame mountain bike valued at $250 was taken from a residence in the area of the 1300 block of Butler Street at about 10:55 a.m. Monday, police said in a news release.

The suspect is believed to be a white male that was wearing white shorts, white socks, and black sandals.

Police are asking anybody who knows the identity of the suspect to call Easton Police at 610-759-2200 or the anonymous police tip line at 610-250-6635.