Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old
EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.
Jonathan Pysher is Hispanic and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He was last seen Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at a bus stop at 14th and Northampton streets, his family said.
He was wearing a gray or white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Easton police.
