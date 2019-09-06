Easton police looking for missing 13-year-old

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Jonathan Pysher is Hispanic and about 5 feet, 4 inches tall. He was last seen Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at a bus stop at 14th and Northampton streets, his family said.

He was wearing a gray or white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. Anyone with information is asked to contact Easton police.