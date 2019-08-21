Easton police officer involved in car crash while responding to Route 22 crash

EASTON, Pa. - An Easton police officer was involved in a car crash Wednesday afternoon.

The officer had been responding to the report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Route 22 westbound, Easton Police said in a news release.

While en route to Route 22, the officer was involved in a crash with another car at the intersection of Spring Garden Street and North Third streets around 2:40 p.m., police said.

The crash is currently under investigation. The Easton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Celia (rcelia@easton-pa.gov) or Sgt. Cucciuffo (scucciuffo@easton-pa.gov).