Easton police officer involved in car crash while responding to Route 22 crash
EASTON, Pa. - An Easton police officer was involved in a car crash Wednesday afternoon.
The officer had been responding to the report of a motorcycle crash with injuries on Route 22 westbound, Easton Police said in a news release.
While en route to Route 22, the officer was involved in a crash with another car at the intersection of Spring Garden Street and North Third streets around 2:40 p.m., police said.
The crash is currently under investigation. The Easton Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Celia (rcelia@easton-pa.gov) or Sgt. Cucciuffo (scucciuffo@easton-pa.gov).
