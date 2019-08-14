Easton police search for missing man

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.

Freddie Simmons, 22, was last seen wearing a zip-up sweatshirt, white shirt with a red logo and camouflage pants. He also had on a black and gray hat, white and pink socks and white and black Vans, according to a news release from Easton police.

Authorities did not say how long he's been missing, but said police are concerned for Simmons' well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northampton County 911 center at 610-759-2200.