Easton police search for missing man
EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing man.
Freddie Simmons, 22, was last seen wearing a zip-up sweatshirt, white shirt with a red logo and camouflage pants. He also had on a black and gray hat, white and pink socks and white and black Vans, according to a news release from Easton police.
Authorities did not say how long he's been missing, but said police are concerned for Simmons' well-being.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northampton County 911 center at 610-759-2200.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Easton police search for missing man
Police are concerned about his well-being and are asking for the public's help.Read More »
- Waffle Mamas offer waffles as you've never seen before
- Easton-area music journalist releasing new book on eve of Woodstock's 50th anniversary
- Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley
- Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash in South Whitehall
- Lehigh University opens new dorm with plans to increase student body
- Developer scales back plans for Five City Center apartment building
Latest From The Newsroom
- Gov. Wolf's executive actions on charter schools could have major impact in Lehigh Valley
- Woman charged in deadly hit-and-run pedestrian crash in South Whitehall
- Exeter Township school board honors family after 3 killed in North Carolina crash
- Lehigh University opens new dorm with plans to increase student body
- Updated Easton police search for missing man
- Stop food cravings with a whiff
- Police stepping up DUI enforcement through Labor Day in Berks
- Updated Waffle Mamas offer waffles as you've never seen before
- Easton-area music journalist releasing new book on eve of Woodstock's 50th anniversary
- 69 News gets sneak peek at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton renovations