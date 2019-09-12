Easton police seek suspicious person near Cheston Elementary

EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are hoping to identify and speak with a suspicious person seen near Cheston Elementary School.

The male was near the school on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., police said in a news release.

He's described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, about 5-foot-9, with a medium build, dark hair and a mustache. He was wearing khaki shorts and a dirty plaid shirt, police said.

Officers want to identify the man and figure out why he was in the area at the time, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the county dispatch center at 610-759-2200.