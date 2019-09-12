Easton police seek suspicious person near Cheston Elementary
EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are hoping to identify and speak with a suspicious person seen near Cheston Elementary School.
The male was near the school on Wednesday around 3:15 p.m., police said in a news release.
He's described as a light-skinned Hispanic male, about 5-foot-9, with a medium build, dark hair and a mustache. He was wearing khaki shorts and a dirty plaid shirt, police said.
Officers want to identify the man and figure out why he was in the area at the time, authorities said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the county dispatch center at 610-759-2200.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
What happens weatherwise in April and May affects colors in September and October.Read More »
- Northampton County breaks ground on new forensic center
- No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Pa. Dept. of Health gives warning as vaping-related lung injuries increase nationwide
- Assault victim knocked out with pipe, Bethlehem man charged
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- Updated No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Updated Mini horse and goose pair adopted from Bucks County SPCA
- Updated Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial
- GameStop closing hundreds of stores as more customers purchase video games online
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
- Updated Positive Parenting: The kindness curriculum
- Updated Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
- Updated Sen. Toomey pushing for what he calls a compromise on gun background checks