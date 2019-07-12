Easton police seeking public's help in search for theft suspect
EASTON, Pa. - Easton police are searching for a man suspected of theft.
Police say the theft happened on Wednesday around 3 p.m. on the Southside.
Police have provided a photo of the suspect. Anybody with information is asked to contact Easton Police at 610-250-6635.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Two Allentown shootings in two days leave one dead,three wounded
A pair of weekend shootings in Allentown have many in the community on edge.Read More »
- Trespasser who climbed SteelStacks has been charged
- IronPigs lose late lead, fall to Red Wings
- "Unknown Angel" helps victims of tragedy restore hope
- Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals
- Allentown police investigating double shooting on Ridge Avenue
- North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
Latest From The Newsroom
- Two Allentown shootings in two days leave one dead,three wounded
- Trespasser who climbed SteelStacks has been charged
- "Unknown Angel" helps victims of tragedy restore hope
- Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks County
- Palmer Township homicide suspect caught in Colorado
- Animal rescue group says volunteers have had sightings of lost dog that survived fatal car crash
- Two autistic football players are keeping their eyes on their goals
- North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
- ArtsQuest cancels programming amid climber standoff
- Police warn of discarded needles in Weatherly