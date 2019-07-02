Easton's Commodore development now includes another level of commercial office space
EASTON, Pa. - The commercial floor plan for the Commodore development in Easton has tripled in size.
The eight-story project now includes a mezzanine and additional level dedicated to commercial office space, plus a 350-square foot semi-private lobby, Optima Durant Group said in a news release Monday.
The commercial floor plan is now 15,000 square feet.
The project, which is expected to open in fall 2020, also includes a 1,600-square-foot gym available to all tenants, 14 integrated parking spaces and 31 residential units.
The project will include a 1,200-square foot open-air courtyard, a 6,200-square foot rooftop restaurant with a terrace, and a 1,700-square foot retail space offering.
