Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School Board rejected all bids associated with the renovations of Cottingham Stadium on Tuesday night.
At its Sept. 10 meeting, the board canceled a vote on the planned work at the stadium after bids and fees came in at nearly $21 million, higher than expected.
The board on Tuesday formally rejected each of the bids, leaving uncertainty regarding a new timetable for the work on the stadium, a landmark of Easton's West Ward since the 1920s. At the outset of the meeting, interim Superintendent Frank D'Angelo said the board, administration and consultants will work together to come up with a plan to present a stadium that the community deserves and at a reasonable cost.
"Time will direct how we get there," he said, adding that the process will not be done hurriedly.
Board member Meg Sayago, the lone dissenter in the voting, said after the meeting that she still favors the project as presented. She said she believed it was time to move forward with the proposed design, which was developed collaboratively. Work was to have begun after this fall's football season.
A conceptual plan presented earlier this year by Alloy5 architects of Bethlehem paid tribute to the existing facility and the history of Easton football. It showed Cottingham Stadium with sweeping views of the field by removing the brick walls at the current entrance, and spectators entering through a central brick archway with a keystone on 12th Street.
The design had a hall of fame beneath the home side bleachers and displays of the school's football history, plus a paved area leading to the home side bleachers that might contain memories from graduating classes through the years. Other aspects of the plan included expanding the field house, rebuilding the grandstands and adding new concession stands and ticket boxes.
After the meeting, D'Angelo said the district will look at all aspects of the design in terms of its construction and cost and explore other uses for the stadium besides football. He said the sentiments from the community indicated that the initial bids were too high.
