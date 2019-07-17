Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts

69 News

EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School Board approved several contracts for services from the Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 (CIU20) at its meeting Tuesday night. CIU20 serves students with special needs in Northampton, Monroe, and Pike counties.

The contracts for these services will be in effect for the 2019-2020 school year. The contracts would allow CIU20 to provide sign language interpreting services, medical assistance, mental health personnel, occupational and physical therapy, and assignment of special education teachers for homebound students.

According to one contract, CIU20 will oversee two additional therapeutic emotional support classrooms for Ada B. Cheston Elementary and Easton Area High School. Both classrooms will have a special education teacher, mental health worker, and an associate teacher. The cost for each classroom will be $223,765.

In other news, the board approved a contract for the high school's spring musical. Next year, the high school will be performing "The Pajama Game," made famous by Doris Day in the 1957 film adaption. The contract is in the amount of $6,945.

The class of 2019 graduation list was also approved by the board. Easton Area High School held its graduation at Stabler Arena on June 4. Seniors took their finals early in order to keep the original graduation date due to the snow days which the district makes up at the end of the school year.