Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School Board approved several contracts for services from the Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 (CIU20) at its meeting Tuesday night. CIU20 serves students with special needs in Northampton, Monroe, and Pike counties.
The contracts for these services will be in effect for the 2019-2020 school year. The contracts would allow CIU20 to provide sign language interpreting services, medical assistance, mental health personnel, occupational and physical therapy, and assignment of special education teachers for homebound students.
According to one contract, CIU20 will oversee two additional therapeutic emotional support classrooms for Ada B. Cheston Elementary and Easton Area High School. Both classrooms will have a special education teacher, mental health worker, and an associate teacher. The cost for each classroom will be $223,765.
In other news, the board approved a contract for the high school's spring musical. Next year, the high school will be performing "The Pajama Game," made famous by Doris Day in the 1957 film adaption. The contract is in the amount of $6,945.
The class of 2019 graduation list was also approved by the board. Easton Area High School held its graduation at Stabler Arena on June 4. Seniors took their finals early in order to keep the original graduation date due to the snow days which the district makes up at the end of the school year.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts
The Easton Area School Board approved several contracts for services from the Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 (CIU20) at its meeting Tuesday night. CIU20 serves students with special needs in Northampton, Monroe, and Pike counties.Read More »
- The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States
- Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting
- Man taken to hospital after being shot in Allentown
- Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch
- Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules
- Bethlehem shows how drivers, pedestrians can safely share the road
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting
- Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
- Time, training, deescalation needed as crews negotiated with man who climbed SteelStacks furnace
- Updated Man taken to hospital after being shot in Allentown
- Updated The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States
- Former astronaut talks the future of space exploration on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 launch
- Reading water main break a headache for nearly 2K customers
- Updated Easton School District approves Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 contracts
- Updated Phillipsburg Town Council agrees to move police to armory
- Planned Parenthood will continue to provide abortions despite new rules