Easton teachers to get $1,000 raises annually for 3 years with new contract
EASTON, Pa. - The Easton Area School Board approved a contract with its teachers that gives them $1,000 annual raises for the next three years.
The board approved the deal without discussion at a special meeting Tuesday night that started 20 minutes late. The vote was 7-0, with one abstention and one member absent. The teachers ratified the agreement last Wednesday, teachers union president Kevin Deeley said after the meeting.
"It's a very fair contract agreement, " Deeley told the board before the vote. Later, he said the teachers welcome having stability for the next three years.
The annual raises in the second and third years of the contract would have been $1,200 if 11 or more teachers had accepted early retirement before the vote. The board had offered experienced teachers a $5,000 annual subsidy toward health benefits if they left early, but only seven teachers accepted. The goal of the offer was to add new teachers at a lower cost, but when the retirements fell short of the goal, smaller raises were included in the new deal.
A new teacher with a bachelor's degree will earn $54,430 annually in the 2019-20 school year. A 15-year teacher with a doctorate will be paid a $96,350 base annual salary, based on the raises approved Tuesday and figures from the district's last contract. Deeley said the district employs about 580 teachers.
A single teacher will contribute $1,930 for health benefits in 2019-20. A teacher with a partner who is also covered will pay $2,060, while family coverage will cost teachers $2,190 annually, or $182.50 per month.
In other business, the board and others thanked EASD Superintendent John Reinhart for his six years leading the district. Reinhart will retire this summer.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said Reinhart is "a giant in education in Northampton County."
Easton Mayor Sal Panto said Friday will be "John Reinhart Day" in the city.
Panto, a former Easton Area School District teacher, said in all his years in the city, "I've only seen one really good superintendent." He cited improvement in the district's buildings and the quality of instruction during Reinhart's tenure as examples.
Frank Pintabone, a former school board president, said Reinhart was always there to support the children and the district.
Reinhart, 69, has worked in education for 48 years, starting in Easton in 1971. He served as superintendent of the Bangor Area School District before returning to Easton in 2013.
