Effort to bring a lake back to life in Northampton County picking up steam
Northampton County's Minsi Lake is still dry, but when it's re-filled with water it will be a happier place for both fish and anglers.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is in the process of creating fish habitats.
The habitats, when seen from up above, are piles of rock and wood that fan out in a circle. They are strategically placed on the bottom of the 117 acres of dry lake bed.
When Minsi is filled with water, the habitats will improve fish spawning and offer them protection from predators.
Lake Habitat Section Chief Ben Page says a healthier fish population will also make the lake better for anglers.
"We take advantage of this because we can bring in heavy machinery, drive it right on the lake bottom. We can do what we call large scale fish habitat projects,” Page said.
Work on the Minsi Lake has been ongoing since 2017. The state says reopening Minsi Lake will hopefully happen by the 2020 trout season.
Once the dam work is completed, the lake will slowly be refilled with water.
