Electric fan collectors gather at convention in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A convention in Northampton County brought out fans of fans.

The 10th annual Lehigh Valley Fan Meet kicked off Friday at Saint Anne's Community Center in Bethlehem.

The event brings together collectors of antique electric fans.

They come from several states, some as far away as Illinois and Louisiana.

On display are electric fans from as far back as the late 1800s to as recent as the 1980s.

We caught up with the host of the event, who has a personal collection of about 100 fans.

"A lot of people have often asked me, Robbie, what gets you into fans? And the answer is simple. You know how sometimes infants are fascinated with spinning objects -- I never outgrew that," he said.

The convention continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.