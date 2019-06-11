Emergency calls from Bethlehem now go to Nazareth
Bethlehem, Pa. - A state-mandated shift in how Bethlehem handles emergency calls is now complete.
From now on if you make a 911 call from Bethlehem, it'll be answered in Nazareth.
Bethlehem was one of the last municipalities to consolidate services after the state legislature mandated they do so in 2015.
County Executive Lamont McClure says the project came in ahead of schedule and under budget.
"Since March 26th when we turned over… we haven't found one call that went un-responded too. We are really proud of that," McClure said.
McClure says no one lost their job as part of the consolidation. Bethlehem communications center employees were given the option of transferring to another department in the city. The county now has 64 communication center staffers who answer over 1,000 calls per day.
A consultant helped the county and the city integrate systems.
Non-emergency calls in Bethlehem will still be handled at its former 911 center. The center also has 160 surveillance cameras that police monitor. Those will remain operational as well.
Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez says the city plans to announce a new use for its old 911 center in the coming weeks.
