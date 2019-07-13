Victim of fatal vehicle accident in Hanover Township identified

Rich Rolen

HANOVER TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley coroner's office has identified the victim of a deadly crash in Hanover Township, Lehigh County.

Victor Sobrado, 40, of Allentown, was pronounced dead by Deputy Coroner Rachel Tallarico.

The accident occurred on Friday around 11:45 p.m. in the area of 1960 North Dauphin Street. Sobrado's vehicle reportedly left the roadway and struck a tree.

The death is still under investigation by the coronoe's office and Pennsylvania State Police-Bethlehem.