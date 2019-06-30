Emergency crews respond to partial house collapse in Bethlehem
Officials: Two people displaced
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Emergency crews are at the scene of a partial house collapse in Bethlehem.
The partial collapse was reported around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Ettwein Street, which is between Center and Linden streets.
A chunk of debris from the side of the home was seen on the ground, and it appears the exterior wall is bulging.
There are no reports of injuries.
Police have set up tape sealing off part of the block.
Emergency communication officials say two people are displaced.
The Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.
There's no word on what may have caused the partial collapse.
Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for updates on this breaking story.
