Emergency crews spring into action for Lehigh River rescue
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Emergency crews sprung into action for a rescue along the Lehigh River Saturday evening.
Crews at the scene told 69 News the rescuers got everyone out of the water quickly. They were in an area of the river near Route 329 in Northampton.
Varying reports 69 News received from crews at the scene and dispatchers indicated there were either three or four people in the water. There's no word on why they were in the river.
We're told there were no reports of serious injuries. One person was seen being transported by ambulance.
