Emergency dispatchers: Boy reportedly struck by lightning in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Officials in Bethlehem say a boy was reportedly struck by lightning Sunday night.
It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Argus Court.
An ambulance was called to the scene.
An emergency communications official says the boy was conscious when first responders arrived.
The boy's age is not known. Officials only describe him as a juvenile.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Outdoor Allentown church service spreads message of love, unity after recent violence
As the community continues to grieve those who have been affected by the recent gun violence in Allentown, one local church is stepping up by stepping out.Read More »
- Emergency dispatchers: Boy reportedly struck by lightning in Bethlehem
- IronPigs drop fifth consecutive game to end road trip
- Da Vinci Science Center celebrated the Apollo 11 anniversary
- Former Allentown police chief, councilman David Howells Sr. passes away
- Allentown police arrest man after allegedly trying to hide stolen handgun
- Weekend scorcher has Easton turning hydrants into sprayers
Latest From The Newsroom
- Emergency dispatchers: Boy reportedly struck by lightning in Bethlehem
- Man drowns at Beltzville State Park
- Fundraiser set up for 11-year old shot in Reading
- Updated Outdoor Allentown church service spreads message of love, unity after recent violence
- 1-year old child found in swimming pool pronounced dead
- Reading mayor decides to fly pride flag
- Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- Weekend scorcher has Easton turning hydrants into sprayers
- Church volunteers work on home damaged by flood
- A lot of "Love for Lexi" at Berks County fundraiser