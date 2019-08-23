Emergency responders take part in active shooter drill at LCCC
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - If shots rang out with an active gunman in a public place, what would you do? How would you respond?
It's a question on many minds after recent mass shootings across the nation, so in preparing for the worst, state police and local EMS put planning into action.
Lehigh Carbon Community College and Northern Valley EMS teamed up for a full-scale active shooter exercise Friday morning.
Volunteers acted and set the scene as armed police and first emergency crews played out exactly what they should do.
Responders searched the building and questioned those inside, grouping them by injury and getting everyone out to safety.
"This is a great way for all first responders to work together," said Trooper Nathan Branosky, with Pennsylvania State Police Troop M.
"We had six different ambulances, we had three fire companies, a rescue task force, the state police," said Anne Boddie, provider service manager for Northern Valley EMS.
LCCC met every month to plan the drill with local agencies.
In preparing for the worst and seeing how real it feels, responders hope they never have to live through a situation like that.
"When it comes down to it, we're the last line, you put your feelings aside and you do your job," Boddie said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Lehigh Valley News
-
Accused serial child molester rejects plea deal for 20 years
Berto Vega-Pabon stands accused of assaulting seven victims in his Bethlehem homeRead More »
- Emergency responders take part in active shooter drill at LCCC
- Tractor-trailer overturns on Route 309 near Lehigh, Schuylkill line
- Teen arrested in shooting that injured woman in Allentown
- Salisbury Township supports Fair Districts PA
- Recent funding cut might put centers who employ people with disabilities in jeopardy
- ASD approves various contracts, remains silent on budget
Latest From The Newsroom
- Recent funding cut might put centers who employ people with disabilities in jeopardy
- Teen arrested in shooting that injured woman in Allentown
- Woman tried to snatch 4-year-old in Lancaster emergency room, police say
- Community mourns Berks woman killed when train struck SUV
- Reading homicide victim's mom speaks about son's life, death
- Updated Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit
- Accused serial child molester rejects plea deal for 20 years
- RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening
- Emergency responders take part in active shooter drill at LCCC
- Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover,' features surprise cameos