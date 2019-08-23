Emergency responders take part in active shooter drill at LCCC

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - If shots rang out with an active gunman in a public place, what would you do? How would you respond?

It's a question on many minds after recent mass shootings across the nation, so in preparing for the worst, state police and local EMS put planning into action.

Lehigh Carbon Community College and Northern Valley EMS teamed up for a full-scale active shooter exercise Friday morning.

Volunteers acted and set the scene as armed police and first emergency crews played out exactly what they should do.

Responders searched the building and questioned those inside, grouping them by injury and getting everyone out to safety.

"This is a great way for all first responders to work together," said Trooper Nathan Branosky, with Pennsylvania State Police Troop M.

"We had six different ambulances, we had three fire companies, a rescue task force, the state police," said Anne Boddie, provider service manager for Northern Valley EMS.

LCCC met every month to plan the drill with local agencies.

In preparing for the worst and seeing how real it feels, responders hope they never have to live through a situation like that.

"When it comes down to it, we're the last line, you put your feelings aside and you do your job," Boddie said.