Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press headquarters

EMMAUS, Pa. - Some former Lehigh Valley business properties may sit vacant for years awaiting redevelopment. Not so in the case of the former Rodale Press executive offices and corporate headquarters located on South 10th Street in Emmaus.

Emmaus Borough Council unanimously approved a zoning change request Monday night on a conditional approval from Phoebe Ministries of Allentown. The plan is to transform the former Rodale offices into two senior independent living homes, featuring 47 units in the first building on 10th Street and 75 units in the second structure replacing the building formerly referred to by Rodale employees as "the bunker."

Most important to the land development plan, and a large concern to both Phoebe and Emmaus, was the fate of the walking trails surrounding the property. The trails will be called Chestnut Ridge at Rodale when completed.

Mary Kay McMahon, Phoebe's vice president of health care services, said it was very important for her company to become an integral part of the community. She said one way to achieve this was to continue to allow public access to the walking and jogging trails.

Therefore, Phoebe, as part of the agreement, will maintain and assume responsibility for the trails, including repairs and tree maintenance, thereby relieving the borough of the responsibility.

Plans presented by Phoebe include two U-shaped apartment buildings connected by an indoor swimming pool. Also planned are a dining room, exercise facility and recreation room signifying a home. It will also function as transitional living between independent, assisted and nursing home care.

McMahon noted Chestnut Ridge at Rodale will generate approximately 35 new jobs. Plans will now move forward to the land development stage prior to any groundbreaking.

In other business, the council agreed to move forward on modifying a 1993 borough zoning ordinance redefining usage particulars for churches and other houses of worship in Emmaus.

According to Borough Manager Shane Pepe, churches in the borough are looking for alternative revenue sources and the revised ordinance would permit them to approach the council for special usage approvals on a case-by-case basis.

He said churches, with the council's approval, would then be allowed to rent out their halls and sports courts for non-member activities such as basketball games, theatrical productions and banquets.