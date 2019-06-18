Lehigh Valley

Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press headquarters

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:01 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 04:33 AM EDT

Emmaus approves new use for former Rodale Press headquarters

EMMAUS, Pa. - Some former Lehigh Valley business properties may sit vacant for years awaiting redevelopment. Not so in the case of the former Rodale Press executive offices and corporate headquarters located on South 10th Street in Emmaus.

Emmaus Borough Council unanimously approved a zoning change request Monday night on a conditional approval from Phoebe Ministries of Allentown. The plan is to transform the former Rodale offices into two senior independent living homes, featuring 47 units in the first building on 10th Street and 75 units in the second structure replacing the building formerly referred to by Rodale employees as "the bunker."

Most important to the land development plan, and a large concern to both Phoebe and Emmaus, was the fate of the walking trails surrounding the property. The trails will be called Chestnut Ridge at Rodale when completed.

Mary Kay McMahon, Phoebe's vice president of health care services, said it was very important for her company to become an integral part of the community. She said one way to achieve this was to continue to allow public access to the walking and jogging trails.

Therefore, Phoebe, as part of the agreement, will maintain and assume responsibility for the trails, including repairs and tree maintenance, thereby relieving the borough of the responsibility.

Plans presented by Phoebe include two U-shaped apartment buildings connected by an indoor swimming pool. Also planned are a dining room, exercise facility and recreation room signifying a home. It will also function as transitional living between independent, assisted and nursing home care.

McMahon noted Chestnut Ridge at Rodale will generate approximately 35 new jobs. Plans will now move forward to the land development stage prior to any groundbreaking.

In other business, the council agreed to move forward on modifying a 1993 borough zoning ordinance redefining usage particulars for churches and other houses of worship in Emmaus.

According to Borough Manager Shane Pepe, churches in the borough are looking for alternative revenue sources and the revised ordinance would permit them to approach the council for special usage approvals on a case-by-case basis.

He said churches, with the council's approval, would then be allowed to rent out their halls and sports courts for non-member activities such as basketball games, theatrical productions and banquets.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

Lehigh Valley News

Allentown Hourly Forecast

04:20 AM

  • 3 mph
  • 16°
  • 78%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Lehigh Valley Regional

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction

Famed jazz musician among 6 inducted into Dieruff High School's Wall of Distinction

Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field

Chase Utley helps reveal new Allentown baseball field

1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township

1 dead, 4 injured after accident on I-476 in Lower Milford Township

Sullivan Trail Starbucks wins zoning approval in Forks Township
Joshua Trujillo/Starbucks via CNN

Sullivan Trail Starbucks wins zoning approval in Forks Township

Northampton County hears request to make sheriff an elected post
69 News

Northampton County hears request to make sheriff an elected post

Shooting that injured 10 in Allentown likely targeted, gang-related, officials say
69 News

Shooting that injured 10 in Allentown likely targeted, gang-related, officials say

PHOTOS: Shooting outside Allentown nightclub

PHOTOS: Shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Allentown police department swears in 7 new officers

Allentown police department swears in 7 new officers

Easton elementary school gets facelift as part of United Way's Day of Caring

Easton elementary school gets facelift as part of United Way's Day of Caring

Some canceling trips to Dominican Republic after tourist deaths

Some canceling trips to Dominican Republic after tourist deaths

New Easton skate shop is a family affair

New Easton skate shop is a family affair

Some on city council want to take action after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Some on city council want to take action after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Spanky's strip club in Easton to remain closed under deal reached in nuisance case

Spanky's strip club in Easton to remain closed under deal reached in nuisance case

Groundbreaking for first building in Allentown waterfront project scheduled for winter 2019

Groundbreaking for first building in Allentown waterfront project scheduled for winter 2019

State, local lawmakers weigh in after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

State, local lawmakers weigh in after shooting outside Allentown nightclub

Mother of homicide victim tells court 'I pray for justice and peace for my family'
69 News

Mother of homicide victim tells court 'I pray for justice and peace for my family'

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

Lehigh County heroin dealer gets prison time in Bucks overdose death

10 people shot outside nightclub in Allentown, police say
69 News

10 people shot outside nightclub in Allentown, police say

Police respond to reported shooting in Allentown
69 News

Police respond to reported shooting in Allentown

Referendum questions will appear on Allentown's November ballot

Referendum questions will appear on Allentown's November ballot

South Whitehall approves $1.3M for 2019 roadway repair project
69 News

South Whitehall approves $1.3M for 2019 roadway repair project

Bethlehem Township's Community Days Festival offers rides, food and games

Bethlehem Township's Community Days Festival offers rides, food and games

Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company

Bethlehem boxer signs with local promotion company

IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss

IronPigs skid continues with 6th straight loss

Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday

Annual 'Bash at the Beach' begins Thursday

Steel FC return to Goodman for a match

Steel FC return to Goodman for a match

Pet oxygen kits donated to Easton Fire Department

Pet oxygen kits donated to Easton Fire Department

Man found guilty in stabbing death of wife

Man found guilty in stabbing death of wife

S&P downgrades Easton's bond rating

S&P downgrades Easton's bond rating

Bill aims to give $300 million to Social Security Administration to address wait times

Bill aims to give $300 million to Social Security Administration to address wait times

Mother charged with homicide after newborn found in paint bucket

Mother charged with homicide after newborn found in paint bucket

Police: Argument prompts dad to heave rock through car window

Police: Argument prompts dad to heave rock through car window

Muhlenberg College president will leave position, interim president named

Muhlenberg College president will leave position, interim president named

Trend of positive passenger growth continues at LVIA

Trend of positive passenger growth continues at LVIA

KidsPeace to upgrade nursing stations thanks to $100K state grant
69 News

KidsPeace to upgrade nursing stations thanks to $100K state grant

Schnecksville Community Fair underway despite rainy start

Schnecksville Community Fair underway despite rainy start

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

3 new eateries bringing the heat to Easton Public Market

Sagra Bistro in Hellertown offers family-friendly atmosphere

Sagra Bistro in Hellertown offers family-friendly atmosphere

Illick's Mill Road closed in Bethlehem
Chris Post | 69 News

Illick's Mill Road closed in Bethlehem

Town hall held to discuss proposed 'inclusionary zoning' in Allentown

Town hall held to discuss proposed 'inclusionary zoning' in Allentown

Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance

Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance

Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions

Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions

Around the Table Catering offers first kosher food truck option for Lehigh Valley

Around the Table Catering offers first kosher food truck option for Lehigh Valley

2 men found with gunshot wounds in Allentown home
69 News

2 men found with gunshot wounds in Allentown home

History of Refuse exhibit opens at Mack Trucks Historical Museum
Mack Trucks

History of Refuse exhibit opens at Mack Trucks Historical Museum

Local Expert: Fear of mass round-ups following Trump tweet could be premature

Local Expert: Fear of mass round-ups following Trump tweet could be premature

Peregrine falcons are calling 8th Street Bridge in Allentown their home

Peregrine falcons are calling 8th Street Bridge in Allentown their home

Charter school may be coming to Bethlehem Township

Charter school may be coming to Bethlehem Township

Lehigh Valley running out of space for new warehouses

Lehigh Valley running out of space for new warehouses

The Vegan Butcher in Allentown has menu to satisfy both vegans, meat eaters

The Vegan Butcher in Allentown has menu to satisfy both vegans, meat eaters