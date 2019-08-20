Emmaus Borough Council gets update from vision committee
EMMAUS, Pa. - It appears a noticeable number of Emmaus' residents, including some borough officials, don't realize how lucky they are to be living in the municipality, according to an update presented Monday by the head of the planning commission to Emmaus Borough Council.
Commission Chairman Mike Gibson said the commission's vision committee found the town's biggest problem is how it's perceived, particularly by the borough's residents and neighbors.
Gibson said the committee discovered that Emmaus continues to struggle to define its "character, feel, and vibe." He said a number of persons, even some planning commission members, are unaware of all the borough's offerings and the opportunities to promote them.
Additionally, he said the municipality is poised to be a model borough due to its clean water supply, recreational spaces, diverse economy and leadership that embraces growth.
During their meetings, the vision committee considered changing demographics, the rise of the "on-demand economy," increased urbanization, climate change, energy diversification and the reduction in traditional "brick and mortar stores" mainly due to the Internet.
Gibson said the borough's goals include community utilities and services, natural resources, farming, development and community design.
He mentioned categories such as housing, transportation, and community engagement still need to be addressed by the committee.
Furthermore, an official PowerPoint presentation will be made to the council sometime during the winter early next year, Gibson said.
